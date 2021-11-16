Ty Montgomery Suffers Incredibly Graphic Finger Injury Against The Titans

New Orleans Saints receiver Ty Montgomery suffered a brutal injury Sunday against the Titans.

While attempting to catch a pass during the 23-21 losing effort, Montgomery’s finger was bent the completely wrong direction. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You can watch a video of the play below, but be warned that it will likely make your stomach very uneasy.

Ty Montgomery finger going the wrong way pic.twitter.com/aNrUWF1nc0 — ThatsGoodSports (@BrandonPerna) November 14, 2021

For some reason, this injury isn’t getting very much attention online at all. I didn’t even see it until this morning.

That’s pretty damn shocking to me because it’s an absolutely disgusting injury to me. Look at his finger!

#saints Ty Montgomery (finger) is questionable — James Palmer (@JamesPalmerTV) November 14, 2021

It’s bent in the wrong direction, and it’s not like it’s just barely bent in the wrong direction. It looks mangled.

It looks like the kind of finger injury that is going to require serious medical attention. I feel like I want to get sick just from looking at it!

Ty Montgomery just became a member of the FUFC: Effed up finger club — trey wingo (@wingoz) November 14, 2021

Hopefully, he’s able to get a doctor to fix that finger because the last thing you want is a mangled finger on your hand for the rest of your life.