Terrifying Viral Video Shows Sharks Feasting On The Carcass Of A Dead Whale

A terrifying video of sharks feasting on a dead whale is making the rounds online.

In a video tweeted by @7NewsPerth, a massive group of sharks was tearing apart the carcass of a dead whale near Thompson Bay off Rottnest Island in Australia. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the insane video below.

A shark advice has been issued for Thompson Bay off Rottnest Island, with a number of sharks feeding on a whale carcass this morning. Swimmers have been ordered out of the water with local beaches closed by rangers. See the story tonight at 6 on 7NEWS. #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/ZPILOI0beq — 7NEWS Perth (@7NewsPerth) November 16, 2021

This is another prime example of why I don’t go anywhere near the water. Imagine just going for a casual swim in the warm water off the coast of Australia and then seeing that nightmare of a situation unfolding around you.

Yeah, that’s going to be a hard pass for me. That’s going to be a 100% hard pass from me every single day of the week.

You can laugh all you want, but last time I checked, it’s pretty damn near impossible to get attacked by a shark while on dry land.

It just doesn’t happen, and that’s why I stay out of the water!

If the rest of you want to risk fate, be my guest, but you can safely count me out.