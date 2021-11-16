Watch The Epic John Dutton/Checkers Shootout Scene From ‘Yellowstone’

The scene of John Dutton killing Checkers has hit the web for “Yellowstone” fans.

At the end of the third episode of season four, the head of the Dutton family engaged in a shootout against the man responsible for assembling the assassination team. (REVIEW: ‘Yellowstone‘ Is Incredible In Season Four, Episode Three ‘Winning Or Learning’)

In classic Dutton fashion, he delivered the epic line, “Would you like to send me to heaven before I park your ass in hell?” right before blasting away.

Take a moment to watch the incredible scene below.

Of all the “Yellowstone” death scenes, this one from John and Checkers is right near the top of the list. I was going crazy when I first saw it.

What an epic line to deliver right before taking out the trash to the train station.

Through the first three episodes of season four, we’ve had an absolutely incredible time and I only expect the intensity to increase as we learn more and more about who ordered the attacks on the Dutton family.

If you’re not already watching season four of “Yellowstone,” I don’t know what to tell you. It’s the best show on TV and there’s not a close second.

Make sure to tune in this Sunday for the fourth episode of the new season. I can’t wait!