‘Ready To Die For The Caliphate’: New York Man Sentenced For Trying To Help ISIS

A man who was convicted for attempting to provide material support to ISIS was sentenced Wednesday to 30 years in prison.

Ali Saleh, of Queens, NY, was also sentenced to 100 months of prison time for assaulting a federal correctional officer at the Metropolitan Detention Center in Brooklyn, NY, according to a Department of Justice (DOJ) news release.

Man Sentenced to 30 Years in Prison for Attempting to Provide Material Support to ISIS: Defendant Sentenced to Additional Eight Years for Slashing A Correctional Officer At New York Federal Jailhttps://t.co/VuooDqLUGU — National Security Division, U.S. Dept of Justice (@DOJNatSec) November 17, 2021

Saleh’s connections with ISIS date back to July 2013 when he allegedly swore an oath of allegiance to ISIS, the DOJ said. He is also accused of making several attempts to travel outside of the U.S. to join ISIS. (RELATED: Number Of ISIS Terrorists In Afghanistan ‘As High As It’s Ever Been,’ Top General Says)

“I’m ready to die for the Caliphate, prison is nothing,” Saleh posted online, according to the DOJ.

“Saleh made numerous attempts to travel overseas to join ISIS, and when those efforts failed, attempted to assist others in joining the terrorist organization,” Assistant Attorney General Matthew G. Olsen said in the news release.

While Saleh was being held at Metropolitan Detention Center, he stabbed a correctional officer and said, “I hope you die,” the DOJ said in the press release. He was also allegedly known for crafting weapons, breaking cell windows and light fixtures, setting fires, and other illegal activities.