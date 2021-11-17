Bakari Sellers Lies About Rittenhouse Four Times In 15 Seconds On CNN

Bakari Sellers appeared on CNN Newsroom on Nov. 9 and made four claims about Kyle Rittenhouse that appear to be false.

“He crossed state lines, his momma drove him across state lines, dropped him off so he could help the cops,” Sellers said, “the only person that fired shots that night was Rittenhouse.”

“We’re seeing this somewhat unequal dolling out of justice and now it’s left up to a jury of our peers,” Sellers said.

There is no evidence that Wendy Rittenhouse, Kyle’s mother, drove him over state lines nor that he was armed when he crossed state lines, according to Politifact. The source of this disinformation repeated by Sellers came from an author and political commentator DL Hughley, according to Politifact.

Hughley posted an image to Instagram asserting Rittenhouse’s mother did in fact drive him across state lines and asked why she wasn’t in jail, Politifact reported. The post was flagged by Instagram as false. (RELATED: We Witnessed The Kenosha Shooting. Here’s What Really Happened.)

Rittenhouse worked in Kenosha and his father and relatives lived in Kenosha, The New Yorker reported.

Kyle Rittenhouse fired 8 shots in total that night, according to the New York Times. During the first altercation between Rittenhouse and Joseph Rosenbaum, in a video of the incident you can hear eight distinctive shots, four of which came from Kyle, according to the NYT.

In Rittenhouse’s own testimony, he stated that as he ran away from Rosenbaum he heard a gunshot from behind him which prompted him to fire on Rosenbaum, the Associated Press reported.

Another angle of the shooting and moments after. Can see @RichieMcGinniss and others on scene giving aid. He was right next to the victim when the shooting happened.pic.twitter.com/CVfdc1DIQx — Shelby Talcott (@ShelbyTalcott) August 26, 2020

Rittenhouse is being up on two counts of recklessly endangering safety, according to Kenosha News, for firing at someone known as “jump kick man.” In a video of the incident, gunshots can be heard in the distance while Rittenhouse fired his gun. At least 16 other gunshots were fired that night, according to the NYT. (RELATED: Here’s What We Know About The Kenosha Shooting And Its Victims.)

Shots fired in Kenosha on this Tuesday night #KenoshaRiots #Kenosha pic.twitter.com/q5vZ4zLmZz — Brendan Gutenschwager (@BGOnTheScene) August 26, 2020

The Rittenhouse trial is expected to end soon. The misdemeanor gun charge and the breach of curfew charge have both been thrown out leaving charges of intentional homicide, reckless homicide, attempted intentional homicide in addition to the two counts of recklessly endangering safety, The Associated Press reported.