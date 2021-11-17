Emma Watson Releases Heartfelt Message Celebrating 20 Years Of ‘Harry Potter’ Movies

Emma Watson released a heartfelt message in honor of the 20-year anniversary of “Harry Potter” hitting theaters.

Tuesday marked the 20-year anniversary of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone” hitting theaters, and we all know what happened next. The incredible book series from J.K. Rowling also turned into arguably the most successful movie franchise ever made. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

It’s definitely not lost on Watson what an incredible role the series had on her life or her special part in it as Hermione.

Watson wrote the following in part Tuesday on Instagram:

Harry Potter was my home, my family, my world and Hermione (still is) my favorite fictional character of all time. I think a journalist once said it was irritating how many times during an interview I mentioned how lucky I was and started counting… BUT I DAMN WELL KNEW!!! And still know. I am proud not just of what we as group contributed as actors to the franchise but also as the children that became young adults that walked that path. I look at my fellow cast members now and I am just so proud of who everyone has become as people. I am proud we were kind to each other that we supported one another and that we held up something meaningful.

You can see her full post, which has nearly six million likes, below.

I know some people seem disgruntled at the fact Watson didn’t mention Rowling in her post, but she didn’t mention anyone by name.

Let’s not get too fired up and angry. Not everything has to be upsetting! Let’s just take a moment to recognize that it’s already been 20 years since the first film hit theaters.

It’s truly stunning how fast time flies.

This might sound a little nerdy, but I dressed up as Harry Potter when I went to the first movie with my mom and some family friends.

I had the entire costume, a wand, a fake lightning bolt scar and I stole the show. The ladies loved it.

Now, we sit back and wait for HBO Max’s upcoming special about the iconic series. Damn, I’d be lying if I said I wasn’t feeling nostalgic right now. It’s going to be an incredible walk down memory lane!