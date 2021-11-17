EXCLUSIVE: House Republicans Demand Answers From TSA Over Whistleblower Packet Showing Operation To Move Migrants Into US

Republican Texas Rep. Lance Gooden and a group of House Republicans sent a letter Wednesday to Transportation Security Administration (TSA) Administrator David Pekoske demanding answers as to why migrants are being allowed to fly without proper identification.

The Daily Caller first obtained the letter, along with other letters the Republicans are sending to various U.S. corporations involved that they believe are complicit in human smuggling.

The letters stem from a whistleblower packet received by Gooden, which reportedly confirmed U.S. non-profits are undertaking large-scale organized operations to move migrants throughout the U.S. The whistleblower packet reportedly details how to go to the airport, how to get past TSA without any identification, how to enroll children in schools and how to assimilate into different communities.

Gooden has said he was contacted by a whistleblower from San Diego, California, who gave him details about the information the nonprofit groups were providing to the migrants.

The Republican lawmakers sent letters to hotel companies, such as Wyndham Hotels & Resorts and Marriott International, and airline companies such as American Airlines, Southwest Airlines and United Airlines. They also sent letters to Facebook and TikTok. In the eight letters, the lawmakers demand answers to a list of different questions based on their policies and screening procedures.

The letters were spearheaded by Gooden and signed by Illinois Rep. Mary Miller and West Virginia Rep. David McKinley. (RELATED: Ted Cruz Introduces Legislation To Send Illegal Immigrants To Martha’s Vineyard, Other ‘Democrat-Led Communities’)

READ THE LETTERS HERE:



“It should alarm every American that nonprofit organizations are helping illegal migrants, many of whom are unknown to U.S. law enforcement, board commercial flights to a destination of their choice without proper identification. This creates significant national security risks when millions of Americans are traveling for the Thanksgiving holiday,” Gooden told the Daily Caller.

“The American people deserve transparency and accountability from TSA and other complicit organizations,” he added.(RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Lance Gooden To Send Letter To White House Urging Biden To Recognize Border Crisis)

Gooden’s office also set up a tip inbox for anyone with information on the situation.

The Biden administration has continued to face criticism for reopening several Trump-era facilities at the southern border used to house minors attempting to illegally cross the border. White House press secretary Jen Psaki has said it is a temporary process and mainly in place because of COVID-19.

The Daily Caller contacted the TSA about the letter and Gooden’s whistleblower packet, to which they said Gooden could share his response from the Administrator with the press when he receives it.