Iowa State Coach Matt Campbell Strangely Claims It Was Never His Goal To Win The Big 12

Iowa State coach Matt Campbell made some incredibly weird comments during his Tuesday press conference.

The Cyclones head coach was asked about how many had the goal of winning the Big 12 entering the season, and Campbell made it clear that was never his goal. He just wanted them to be the best team they could be! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

You probably think I’m being ridiculous because that’s an outrageous stance to have, but I can promise it’s very real. Give it a watch below.

Matt Campbell knows a Big 12 championship was the goal of many, but makes it clear that it was not his goal. Question from @BenVisser43, video from @MarkFreundTV. pic.twitter.com/I7JkguQ1Wc — SoundOFF (@SoundOFF13) November 17, 2021

This is one of the weirdest things I’ve ever heard a coach say. It’s downright bizarre and fans shouldn’t be happy about it.

Iowa State was expected to compete with Oklahoma for the conference title. Instead, they’re 6-4, unranked and Campbell is out here talking about just being the best they can be.

If I was the AD, I’d fire him on the spot. Last time I checked, which is often, you play to win the damn game. You’re not out there for the hell of it.

You’re out there to win. If Campbell thinks he’s just coaching his team to promote unity and chemistry, then he has no idea what he’s doing.

Imagine thinking you were a potential playoff contender at the start of September to talking about how the goal has always been to just grow as a team!

It makes me want to puke.

Shame on Campbell for his weak attitude and weak mentality.