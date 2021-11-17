Kirby Smart’s Alleged Epic Halftime Speech Against Florida Leaks

Kirby Smart’s alleged halftime speech against Florida has leaked, and it’s awesome.

According to Sports Illustrated, the audio going viral online is from halftime of the Georgia/Florida game a couple weeks ago, and the head football coach of the Bulldogs didn't hold back at all.

“You know what guys? This is our f**kin year, this is our f**kin year and we do it by how we play. It’s zero to f**kin zero and you make ‘em never want to play again…Physically I want to break ‘em, I’m talkin’ bout f**kin break these b*tches on defense and offense,” Smart says during the halftime speech. Give the entire thing a listen below.

It’s pretty damn awesome.

I absolutely love this speech from Smart. I love every single word he said. When we talk about pure football porn, this is what we’re talking about.

It doesn’t get much better than this at all.

Listen to the passion in his voice! Listen to the fire in his belly! Listen to how fired up he was to watch his team go out and smash the Gators in the second half!

I don’t care about Georgia football one way or another, but damn, that speech was absolutely awesome.

Props to Smart for firing up his players and absolutely decimating the Gators.