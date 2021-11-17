Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Apologizes For Throwing A Soft Pretzel At A 49ers Fan

Matthew Stafford’s wife has apologized for her actions Monday night.

According to TMZ, Stafford's wife Kelly addressed on her Instagram the fact she threw a soft pretzel at a fan chirping her as the 49ers beat the Rams.

“I’m an idiot. He was saying a bunch of things that were aggressive towards our crew but zero excuse. I tried to apologize but in the end knew I was wrong. Will always stand up for my guy and everyone I love, but obviously needed to do it completely different,” Kelly wrote in part. She also referred to it as a “weak moment.”

Matt Stafford’s Wife Sorry For Throwing Pretzel At Fan In Altercation At 49ers Gamehttps://t.co/bMBu5GaWTU — TMZ Sports (@TMZ_Sports) November 17, 2021

Kelly Stafford simply has to be smarter than this. She has to be smarter than throwing a pretzel at a fan. You just can’t do it.

She is married to one of the best quarterbacks in the NFL, they have a ton of money and she is living the life.

Matthew Stafford’s wife Kelly Stafford apologizes for throwing a pretzel at a #49ers fan 👀 pic.twitter.com/RRka1QIADx — Sportskeeda Pro Football (@SKProFootball) November 17, 2021

There’s no purpose for her to get in the mud. Leave that to low class people like me. The mud is where I thrive. It’s not where high class people like her thrive.

She’s a multi-millionaire NFL wife. She’s living the life. Don’t get in the mud!

Kelly Stafford, wife of Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford, calls Michigan a dictatorship because of coronavirus restrictions. She is FURIOUS about businesses being shut down, and lives being ruined. Her entire rant is incredible. pic.twitter.com/t0e5yhXOI7 — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 19, 2020

To her credit, she owned up to her mistake, admitted how stupid it was and is ready to move on. No need to drag her over the coals for losing her cool.