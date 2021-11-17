‘NCIS’ Star Heath Freeman Dead At 41

“NCIS” and “Bones” star Heath Freeman has died, his manager confirmed to E! News Wednesday. He was 41.

“We are truly devastated at the loss of our beloved Heath Freeman,” a statement from his manager about the star’s death read, the outlet reported.

“A brilliant human being with an intense and soulful spirit, he leaves us with an indelible imprint in our hearts,” the statement added. “His life was filled with deep loyalty, affection, and generosity towards his family and friends, and an extraordinary zest for life.” (RELATED: 28-Year-Old ‘Wicked Tuna’ Star Dies Suddenly. Read The Details)

Heath Freeman, an actor who appeared in numerous TV series including “Bones” and “NCIS,” has died at age 41, his manager says https://t.co/xuoGeAc9q8 — CNN Breaking News (@cnnbrk) November 16, 2021

“He was extremely proud of his recent film work and was very excited for the next chapter of his career,” the statement continued. “His remarkable legacy as a son, brother, uncle, friend, extraordinarily gifted actor and producer, consummate cook, and man with the most infectious and spectacular laugh, will live on forever. May his memory be a blessing to all who knew and loved him.” (RELATED: ‘The Office’ Star Mark York Dead At 55)

There was no word at the time of publication as to a cause of death.

“Terror on the Prairie” co-star Gina Carano took to social media following news of his death, noting how she had just gave him a hug one week earlier as they celebrated the completion of filming on the project.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by G I N A JY C A R A N O (@ginajcarano)

“I was just giving you a big wrap party hug a week ago,” Carano wrote. “I wanted to keep you for a lifetime and now I am going to carry you for a lifetime in my heart. I didn’t know our journey would be cut this short and my heart is shattering. I wanted so much more time to laugh, cry, create, live, love with your friendship.”

“Heath truly was so special, so fierce and precious, protective gentle and brave,” she added. “He made me feel safe. He took care of everyone around him. I am so blessed to know him for the time I did. Rest In Peace Heath Freeman.. my sweet, passionate friend. I’ll be missing you and praying for your loved ones.”