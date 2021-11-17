Netflix Releases New ‘Ozark’ Season 4 Promo

Netflix has dropped a new promo for “Ozark” season four.

The first half of the final season of the hit Netflix show drops January 21, and it looks like it’s going to be an insane conclusion. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

In the latest promo, viewers take a quick walk down memory lane and get a blunt reminder of what the Byrde family has been through. Give it a watch below.

All decisions have consequences. Ozark Season 4 Part 1 premieres January 21. pic.twitter.com/5WzYFfUjs4 — Netflix (@netflix) November 17, 2021

I can’t tell you all how excited I am for the fourth and final season of “Ozark.” It’s one of the best shows ever made, and it’s been awesome watching Jason Bateman through three seasons so far.

“Ozark” is gritty, dark and sinister. Every episode keeps you on the edge of your seats, and that’s just a fact.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Now, we have one final season coming out, and it’s going to be split into two, seven-episode parts. If that doesn’t get you excited, I have to wonder whether or not you’re a real fan.

I don’t know how anyone could not love “Ozark.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by OZARK (@ozark)

Now, we wait for January 21 and whatever trailers might be on the way. Can’t wait to see what we get!