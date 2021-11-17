Pro-Life Groups Launch Ad Campaign Stressing Scientific Basis For Restricting Abortion

The pro-life Susan B. Anthony List launched a $2.5 million ad campaign Wednesday ahead of oral arguments at the Supreme Court for Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health.

SBA List’s television and digital ads “highlight scientific advances that reveal the humanity of unborn children and the extremism of U.S. policy that allows unlimited late-term abortion up to birth,” according to a press release.

The Dobbs case is a direct challenge to the landmark case Roe v. Wade, which prevents states from banning abortion in the first two trimesters.

In one ad, a teenage girl named Annie Fitzgerald expresses gratitude that her birth mother chose adoption instead of abortion.

“My life may not have mattered. I could have been an abortion. I am so grateful,” she said. “I think it’s time that the Supreme Court places limits on abortion…we have sonograms, we have 3D ultrasounds. It’s a human life.”

In a second ad, Dr. John Bruchalski, an OBGYN, described thousands of pain receptors which can be detected in 15-week fetuses. He explained that babies at that stage of development can hear and respond to their mother’s voices.

“I find it amazing that when it comes to the care of human life at its most vulnerable stages we are relying on science and medicine that is over 50 years old,” Bruchalski said. “I think it’s about time for the law to catch up to the science.”

The ads will air on CBS, ABC, NBC, Fox News, Newsmax, CNBC and CNN networks, as well as by text in nine battleground states, the release stated. (RELATED: Boy Sets Record For Most Premature Baby To Survive)

One of the campaign’s goals is to ensure that voters in swing states are not in an “informational vacuum” about what overturning Roe means, Tim Edson, national field director at SBA list, said in a press briefing. If Roe is overturned, he expects it to be a driving force in midterm elections in 2022.

“The U.S. is one of seven nations – including China and North Korea – that allow late-term abortion on demand more than halfway through pregnancy, well after unborn babies feel pain,” according to SBA List president Marjorie Dannenfelser. “It’s time to return this issue back to the people to decide through their elected representatives,” she argued.

The Supreme Court will hear oral arguments in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Dec. 1.

