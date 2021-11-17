REPORT: Michigan State Is Giving Mel Tucker An Extension Worth $95 Million Over 10 Years

Mel Tucker’s extension with Michigan State is reportedly massive.

According to the Detroit Free Press, the head coach of the Spartans is expected to agree to a 10-year extension worth a staggering $95 million. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

His extension would make him the highest-paid coach in the Big Ten.

Look, I think Tucker is a very solid coach and what he’s done with the Spartans this season is absolutely outstanding.

He has them seventh in the playoff rankings and if they win out, they’re 100% in the playoff picture.

However, I’m not sure he’s worth a $95 million extension. That’s an outrageous amount of money. That’s the kind of money Nick Saban, Dabo Swinney and maybe Jimbo Fisher deserve. Outside of the first two I mentioned, there’s definitely no coach in America who can 100% say they deserve $95 million.

Let’s not forget that in his entire coaching career if you remove this season, Tucker is a very disappointing 7-12. Yes, you read that correctly.

If you remove this season, Tucker is a combined 7-12 during his time at Colorado and last season with MSU.

His one good season is worth a $95 million extension? That’s a tough pill for me to swallow.