REPORT: Star Rapper Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis

Rapper Young Dolph has reportedly been shot and killed.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, multiple law enforcement sources told the outlet that the star musician was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Memphis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was shot while buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, according to the same report. He was 36 years old.

CONFIRMED: Law enforcement confirms rapper Young Dolph killed in Memphis this afternoon. Full story- Rapper Young Dolph shot and killed in Memphis, law enforcement sources confirm https://t.co/yGRJSkHFVq — Kayla Solomon (@KSolomonReports) November 17, 2021

This is obviously incredibly tragic and nothing short of absolutely shocking. You never expect to hop on the internet and see that one of the biggest names in the rap game has died.

It’s also not that he died, but it’s that he died in such horrific fashion. He was gunned down in broad daylight.

On the scene of a shooting on Airways. I’m hearing Memphis rapper Young Dolph may be a victim in the shooting. Shooting happened at Makeda’s Cookies. pic.twitter.com/Dw1nTcKV3C — Jeremy Pierre FOX13 (@JeremypierreFOX) November 17, 2021

As of right now, the police have not released any information on who the shooter might have been, but I have no doubt they will be dumping resources into the investigation.

When a guy like Young Dolph dies, it’s 100% going to generate massive headlines and tons of attention.

This is another video from the aftermath of the young dolph shooting😢 pic.twitter.com/Mmri7GpaM4 — ❤️Ciara❤️ (@CeCeMonroeBadd) November 17, 2021

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened. What an absolute tragedy.