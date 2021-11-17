Editorial

REPORT: Star Rapper Young Dolph Shot And Killed In Memphis

(Photo by Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Rapper Young Dolph has reportedly been shot and killed.

According to Fox 13 Memphis, multiple law enforcement sources told the outlet that the star musician was shot and killed Wednesday afternoon in Memphis. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

He was shot while buying cookies at Makeda’s Butter Cookies, according to the same report. He was 36 years old.

This is obviously incredibly tragic and nothing short of absolutely shocking. You never expect to hop on the internet and see that one of the biggest names in the rap game has died.

It’s also not that he died, but it’s that he died in such horrific fashion. He was gunned down in broad daylight.

As of right now, the police have not released any information on who the shooter might have been, but I have no doubt they will be dumping resources into the investigation.

When a guy like Young Dolph dies, it’s 100% going to generate massive headlines and tons of attention.

Hopefully, the police can get to the bottom of what happened. What an absolute tragedy.