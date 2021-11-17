Watch Riz Ahmed In The Trailer For ‘Encounter’

“Encounter” looks like it’s going to be a wild movie.

The plot of the Amazon film with Riz Ahmed, according to the trailer's YouTube description, is, "A decorated Marine goes on a rescue mission to save his two young sons from an unhuman threat. As their journey takes them in increasingly dangerous directions, the boys will need to leave their childhoods behind."

You can give the trailer a watch below. It’s pretty well done.

I’m honestly not sure what to make of this trailer, other than to say “Encounter” looks like it’s going to be very interesting.

It looks like it’s going to be a rush of adrenaline, and that’s 100% something I can get behind.

Is the main character an alien? Clearly, he’s not fully human. That’s obvious from the trailer. Something is going on!

Also, Riz Ahmed is an incredibly talented actor. Look no further than his performance in “The Night Of” for proof of that fact.

He knows how to move the needle and he’s now taking his talents to Amazon.

For those of you interested, which includes myself, you can catch “Encounter” starting Dec. 10. It looks like it’s going to be very interesting.