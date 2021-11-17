Shane Beamer Says South Carolina Is His ‘Dream Job’ Amid Virginia Tech Speculation

Shane Beamer doesn’t sound interested in leaving South Carolina.

Beamer’s father Frank was the longtime head coach at Virginia Tech, and he also served as an assistant on staff for the Hokies for multiple years. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Following the firing of Justin Fuente, people have naturally tied Shane Beamer’s name to the opening in Blacksburg. Well, he doesn’t sound too interested.

Virginia Tech announces head football coaching change — Virginia Tech Football (@HokiesFB) November 16, 2021

In a video tweeted Tuesday afternoon by Chandler Mack, Beamer said coaching the Gamecocks was his “dream job,” and spoke about how he wants to be in Columbia for the long haul.

You can listen to him address the speculation below.

Shane Beamer spoke today about the HC opening at Virginia Tech. He said what we all already knew, he’s all in on Carolina! “Obviously I love VT, but this is where I want to be, this is my dream job, this is home for me and I want to be the Head Coach here.” @WLTX #Gamecocks pic.twitter.com/8VYI8s6Cs5 — Chandler Mack (@chandlerdmack) November 16, 2021

While I’m sure the Hokies will make some calls to gauge Beamer’s interest, he’s 100% better off in Columbia.

VT has the potential to be one of the better teams in the ACC, but I’d rather be at an average SEC job than a slightly above average ACC job.

Since the 2012 season, the Hokies have had double digit wins just once, and that was in 2016. So, it’s not like the Hokies have had much success lately.

They definitely haven’t. The Gamecocks haven’t either, but it’s still better to be in the SEC than a middling ACC program. I’m not sure how anyone could argue differently.

The calculus might change if Beamer was talking about Clemson or a program like Florida State, but he’s not. He’s talking about Virginia Tech and I’m not sure his family ties will be enough to draw him away from Columbia.

He should 100% stay with the Gamecocks. As of right now, it’s the better job and I’m not sure it’s particularly close.