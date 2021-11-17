‘Sleeping With The Enemy’: Rep. Boebert Nukes Eric Swalwell Over His Relationship With ‘Fang Fang, A Chinese Spy’

Republican Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert ripped Democratic California Eric Swalwell on the House floor Wednesday for his alleged relationship with Chinese operative Christine Fang, “Fang Fang.”

The Colorado representative condemned the Democrat-led vote to censure Republican Arizona Rep. Paul Gosar, who was stripped of his committee assignments for posting a video of himself pretending to kill Democratic New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and attacking President Joe Biden.

Boebert called Gosar’s committee removal “a dumb waste of the House’s time” and pointed to alleged “inappropriate actions” committed by Democratic representatives that hold committee positions.

“And the cherry on top. My colleague, and three-month presidential candidate from California, who is on the Intelligence Committee, slept with ‘Fang Fang,’ a Chinese spy,” Boebert said. “Let me say that again, a member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping with the enemy, this is unacceptable.”

Rep. @laurenboebert: “My colleague & three-month presidential candidate from Calif. [@ericswalwell], who’s on the Intelligence Committee, slept with Fang Fang, a Chinese spy. Let me say that again. A member of Congress who receives classified briefings was sleeping w/ the enemy.” pic.twitter.com/DvlQv2KjPF — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) November 17, 2021

Swalwell met Fang in Dublin, California, while he served as a member of the city council in 2011. Fang, who worked in San Francisco on behalf of the Chinese Communist Party’s Ministry of State Security, assisted in helping raise money for the representative’s 2014 re-election campaign in 2014 and hired an intern to serve in his congressional office.

There is no indication that Swalwell and Fang’s relationship went beyond a political and campaign partnership. Fang reportedly had at least two romantic relationships with mayors from the Midwest and developed close relationships with other California lawmakers, including Rep. Ro Khanna. (RELATED: FEC Records Show Eric Swalwell Spending Campaign Funds On Ritzy Steak Houses, Limos, Liquor Delivery App, Casino)

Swalwell was appointed by then-House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi to serve on the House Intelligence Committee in Jan. 2015. The FBI briefed Swalwell on his close ties with Fang shortly after his selection to the committee, causing the California representative to cut ties with the Chinese spy completely.

Swalwell has repeatedly refused to discuss his relations with Fang and denied any wrongdoing to CNN’s Jake Tapper in early January.

Seventeen House Republicans, led by Jim Banks of Indiana, called on Pelosi to remove Swalwell from the committee over his ties to Fang in a Dec. 15, 2020, letter. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy publicly supported the California Democrat’s removal within a few days after the letter’s release.

Pelosi announced in March that Swalwell would continue to serve on the committee, despite his relationship with Fang and the Republican efforts for his removal.