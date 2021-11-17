‘I Am Not A Shock Artist’: Sophia Urista Breaks Silence After Peeing On Fan’s Face Mid-Concert

Rockstar Sophia Urista, who peed on a fan’s face in the middle of a concert, has broken her silence and apologized to those who were “hurt” by her actions.

“I have always pushed the limits in music and on stage,” the lead singer with the band Brass Against captioned her post on Instagram Wednesday.

“That night, I pushed the limits too far,” she added. “I love my family, the band, and the fans more than anything and I know that some were hurt or offended by what I did.” (RELATED: Lana Del Rey Pauses Concert To Search For Vape Pen)

“I apologize to them and want them to know that I didn’t mean to hurt them,” Urista continued. “I am not a shock artist. I always want to put the music first. I’m grateful for all of your continued love and support.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The front person for the band made headlines for what happened at the show at the Rockville metal festival in Daytona after a video surfaced of her pulling down her pants and urinating on a fan’s face on stage during the concert.

The NSFW video can be seen below.

rockville is really crazy pic.twitter.com/6ekkc0XahC — jayde (@jaydetbh) November 12, 2021

Following a backlash over the video of her peeing on the person, the band issued an apology.

“We had a great time last night at Welcome to Rockville,” Brass Against band wrote on social media. “Sophia got carried away. That’s not something the rest of us expected, and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing it last night, Daytona.”