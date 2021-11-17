Superstar Singer Ciara Goes To White House To Promote Vaccines For Kids

Superstar Ciara was spotted Wednesday at the White House Wednesday with her three children for a project about promoting the vaccine for kids.

A pool report from first lady Jill Biden’s office said she was seen with the 36-year-old singer ahead of FLOTUS’ visit to a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for kids. (RELATED: Check Out The Best Photos Of Ciara On The Internet)

“Ahead of this event, at President [Joe] Biden’s departure, Dr. [Jill] Biden was on the South Portico balcony along with pediatrician Dr. Hina Talib, singer Ciara and Ciara’s daughter Sienna Princess, 4, and sons Future Zahir, 7, and Win Harrison, 1,” the pool report read. (RELATED: Ciara Shines In Metallic Shimmering Gown With A Risque Leg Slit All The Way Up)

“POTUS walked over to wave,” it added. “The group waved to POTUS as he boarded Marine One. Ciara was at the White House to talk about getting children 5 to 11 vaccinated. ”

“They are filming a digital product encouraging pediatric vaccines,” the press secretary for the Office of the First Lady, Michael LaRosa, shared.

The pool report noted that filming was “taking place in the East Wing garden” but it was unclear from their view what was going on.

The Daily Caller reached out to LaRosa to find out if there was any other information about the project and what the singer was doing there, and his response was “that’s all we have.”

Ciara is married to Seattle Seahawks QB Russell Wilson, and the two share two children together. The superstar singer shares a third child from a prior relationship with rapper Future.