Taylor Swift Gets Huge News After iHeartRadio Decides It Will Only Play ‘Taylor’s Version’ Of Her Singles

Taylor Swift got huge news after iHeartRadio announced it will only play “Taylor’s Version” of her music from her oldest singles.

“Whenever Taylor re-records a new track, we immediately replace the old versions,” Tom Poleman, Chief Programming Officer for iHeartMedia, shared in a piece published Tuesday.

“Our stations will always deliver songs that artists are eager to share and fans want to hear,” he added. “Listeners have made it known that they cannot wait to hear Taylor’s Version of each track.” (RELATED: Taylor Swift’s ‘Fearless’ (Taylor’s Version) Album Not Being Considered For Grammy Or CMA Awards)

“We are thrilled to provide a platform to share those with them, as well as the stories behind the songs from Taylor herself,” Poleman continued. (RELATED: Taylor Swift Receives 6 Grammy Nominations)

The “Shake It Off” hitmaker has spent the last few years re-recording her music so she can own all the master recordings.

In 2019, the “Me!” hitmaker said she planned to start re-recording her first five albums after they were acquired by Scooter Braun, who got them when he bought Scott Borchetta’s Big Machine Label group. At the time, she made it publicly known that she wasn’t happy with the music mogul.

Swift released “Fearless” (Taylor’s Version) in April and “Red” (Taylor’s Version) in November. The latest album has 30 tracks, and it includes original tracks and some labeled “from the vault,” which include new collaborations with performers like Chris Stapleton, Keith Urban and more.

That leaves a few more albums for her to re-release, including “Speak Now,” “1989” and “Reputation.”