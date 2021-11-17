Watch The Trailer For The Upcoming Gangster Movie ‘The Outfit’

“The Outfit” looks like it’s going to be a fun gangster video.

The plot of the movie with Dylan O’Brien and Mark Rylance, according to the trailer’s YouTube description, “The film follows Leonard, an English tailor who used to craft suits on London’s world-famous Savile Row. But after a personal tragedy, he’s ended up in Chicago, operating a small tailor shop in a rough part of town where he makes beautiful clothes for the only people around who can afford them: a family of vicious gangsters.” (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Does that sound interesting? Just wait until you fire up the trailer. Give it a watch below.

I am a massive sucker for gangster films. Nothing gets my interest up and running like a great gangster film. That’s just a fact.

Do I think “The Outfit” is going to be a great gangster movie? Probably not. Does it look like it’s going to be very entertaining?

Without a doubt.

dylan o’brien in the outfit pic.twitter.com/nhUqTMDOtz — dylan o’brien archive (Taylor’s Version) (@archivdob) November 17, 2021

The first vibe I get from the preview is that this tailor has some dark secrets and he might not be an innocent man himself!

Something tells me that he might have a violent streak in him.

It’s all about to unravel.#TheOutfit is only in theaters February 25, a new crime thriller from the Academy Award-winning screenwriter of The Imitation Game. pic.twitter.com/WK5Gox9JAE — The Outfit (@TheOutfitMovie) November 17, 2021

We’ll find out February 25 when “The Outfit” gets released. It looks like it’s going to be a fun movie!