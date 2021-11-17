Bizarre UFO Appears To Be Captured On Doorbell Camera

An apparent UFO was captured on video, and it’s a sight to behold.

In a YouTube video shared by Dogtooth Media, three bright orbs could be seen moving in the sky in an unknown location, and they all appeared to be connected. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Dogtooth Media wrote the following description on the video:

This is the chilling moment a UFO was spotted floating over a residential street – as a trio of lights in a triangular formation were caught on camera slowly making their way across the sky. Matt Doughty was watching TV with his friend Kevin Barritt last month when his phone pinged with a notification from his smart doorbell, warning something was outside his front door. The 43-year-old then played the captured footage and was amazed as he watched the eerie scene unfold, with an unidentified flying object gliding through the sky with three bright lights beaming through the darkness.

Give the video a watch below. It’s definitely interesting.

I don’t know what that is in the sky, but it definitely doesn’t look like a plane or a helicopter. If it were either, I’m not sure why the lights would be positioned the way they are.

Is it possible it’s just an optical illusion captured on camera? I suppose so, but it seems unlikely.

A former military officer claims he witnessed a UFO disable 10 nuclear missiles. UFO speculation is back on the menu! Here’s my thoughts on what the UFO might have been. pic.twitter.com/Xpz3BhKsmy — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 19, 2021

As many of you know, I’m fascinated by UFOs and whatever they might be. I truly have no idea, but at this point, can anyone truly deny something strange isn’t going on?

I think the answer to that is no. There are simply too many examples of unexplained events, and it’s not like people wearing tinfoil hats are making the claims.

Our own government has released videos captured by fighter jet pilots. Clearly, something out of the ordinary is happening.

‘Do Not Understand’: High Ranking Government Official Suggests UFOs Might Be Alien Technology https://t.co/2oFMOWFcYR — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) November 13, 2021

