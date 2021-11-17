Utah Will Wear Incredible Uniforms Honoring The USS Salt Lake City Against Oregon

Utah will be wearing some awesome uniforms this Saturday against Oregon.

The Utes will be wearing special uniforms honoring the USS Salt Lake City, which was a legendary WWII battleship that took the fight to the Japanese in the Pacific Theater. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Take a look at the incredible threads below.

We are proud and excited to wear these incredible uniforms this week to honor all the brave men and women who serve this country 🇺🇸@UtesEquipment | #USSSLC pic.twitter.com/RjfPQHOWQA — Utah Football (@Utah_Football) November 16, 2021

As I often say, great uniforms are one of the reasons why college football is so awesome. Some programs stay away from alternate uniforms, but others completely and totally embrace switching things up.

Usually, I’m against flashy stuff, but I’m 100% not against anything that involves honoring our great and beautiful military.

If you’re going to honor the military with some alternate uniforms, I can pretty much guarantee they will always earn my stamp of approval.

Not only do these Utah uniforms honor the military, but they’re also incredibly badass. The color pattern and all the small symbols paying homage to the USS Salt Lake City are great.

One Ship Fleet ⚓️ @Utah_Football USS Salt Lake City uniform symbolizes the strength & fighting spirit of the famous WWII Pacific Fleet ship. Every aspect of the uniform pays homage to the USS Salt Lake City, her crew and their accomplishments. pic.twitter.com/Ke2y9RqG9v — Under Armour FTBL (@UAFootball) November 16, 2021

Make sure to catch the Ducks and Utes on the field Saturday night at 7:30 EST on ABC!