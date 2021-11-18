EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Tenney Wants To Forbid Votes From Going Longer Than Twice The Length Directed By Speaker

Republican New York Rep. Claudia Tenney will introduce legislation Thursday that would amend House rules to require that no vote can go longer than twice the length directed by the Speaker.

The Vote Overtime Tarnishes Everyone (VOTE) Resolution, first obtained by the Daily Caller, amends the House rules to say that no vote may go longer than twice the length directed by the Speaker, ensures the Speaker has the flexibility to call for a longer vote if needed and also requires the Speaker to announce more accurate votes times for each vote, giving regular members not in leadership a better view of timing.

Tenney slammed Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi before introducing the bill, saying she is undermining and eroding the democratic process, and that she does not have the moral authority and support of the American people. (RELATED: ‘Channeling President Trump’: Congresswoman Says Biden Is A ‘Low IQ Individual’ And ‘Severely Cognitively Impaired’)

“Speaker Pelosi continues to undermine and erode the democratic process and lacks the moral authority and support of the American people. Last week, as she scrambled to find support for her partisan agenda, the Speaker opened a 15-minute vote series that lasted seven hours and six minutes, breaking the record for the longest vote in the House. This is a harmful precedent that will only lead to additional dysfunction and partisanship in the future. These are not the type of accomplishments the American people want, and it is certainly no way to govern,” Tenney told the Daily Caller before introducing the legislation.

READ THE LEGISLATION HERE:



(DAILY CALLER OBTAINED) — … by Henry Rodgers

“I am introducing the VOTE Resolution that would ensure an efficient Congress that works for all Americans, not just the Speaker and her party,” Tenney added. (RELATED: EXCLUSIVE: Rep. Tenney, House Republicans To Introduce ‘End Zuckerbucks Act’ Prohibiting Non-Profits From Donating To Election Organizations)

The bill has two Republican cosponsors, Pennsylvania Rep. Scott Perry and Mississippi Rep. Michael Guest.

The legislation would also apply to recorded votes and quorum calls.