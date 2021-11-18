Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Says He’s Interested In Being The Next James Bond

It sounds like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson is very open to being the next James Bond.

During an interview with Esquire, the Hollywood superstar talked about how his Grandfather played a villain in a Sean Connery “James Bond” film, and he’d “like to follow in his footsteps and be the next Bond.” (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Johnson has no interest in playing a villain. He wants to be 007! You can listen to him break it down below.

The only issue with Johnson playing James Bond is that he’s too famous. Generally speaking, when an actor is tapped to play Bond, he’s famous but he’s not mega-famous just yet.

Richard Madden is the perfect example of someone in that category who many believe will be James Bond.

Johnson is already one of the most famous people on Earth. He’s equally as famous as the role itself. That’s not really what the people running the show have looked for in the past.

Now, do I think Johnson could be great at playing James Bond? For sure. He’s great in everything he does. He’d probably crush playing 007, but it’s just not going to happen.

You can’t have an actor arguably larger than the character be 007. You can’t have the actor eclipse the role, and that’s what Johnson would do given how wildly successful and famous he is.

We’ll see if it happens, but I’d be absolutely shocked if Dwayne Johnson was the next James Bond.