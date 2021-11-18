EDITORIAL: NBC Issues Carefully Worded Statement After Judge Bans MSNBC From Rittenhouse Trial

NBC issued a strategically worded statement after Judge Bruce Schroeder banned MSNBC from court for the remainder of the Kyle Rittenhouse trial Thursday after a freelancer allegedly tried to follow the jury bus.

WATCH:

NBC released a statement following Schroeder’s decision in which they said that the freelancer “never contacted or intended to contact jurors during deliberations.” (RELATED: Prosecution Closes Rittenhouse Case By Arguing He Should Have Just ‘Taken’ The ‘Beating’)

The statement from NBC was carefully worded to include the caveat “during deliberations” rather than outright squashing any speculation that the freelancer had no plans whatsoever to follow or approach the jurors.

At a time when tensions are high outside the courthouse and the threat of violence, especially against jurors is prevalent, this alleged incident only fuels the flames of intimidation.