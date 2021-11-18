Enes Kanter Rips LeBron James’ Silence On China

Enes Kanter dropped a nuke on LeBron James for being silent on China’s crimes.

Kanter has been on fire this season when it comes to ripping China’s horrific human rights violations and he hasn’t spared anyone who profits from the Communist dictatorship. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

The Turkish-born star tweeted photos of shoes showing the Lakers star kneeling down to the dictatorship on Thursday and wrote, “Money over Morals for the ‘King’ Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do ‘shut up & dribble’ when Big Boss says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research?”

You can see his tweet and photos of the shoes below.

Money over Morals for the “King” 👑 Sad & disgusting how these athletes pretend they care about social justice They really do “shut up & dribble” when Big Boss 🇨🇳 says so Did you educate yourself about the slave labor that made your shoes or is that not part of your research? pic.twitter.com/YUA8rGYeoZ — Enes Kanter (@EnesKanter) November 18, 2021

Say whatever you want about the Celtics center, but the guts on this guy are made out of pure steel. He’s gone after Nike, China, the NBA and he’s now targeting the face of the league for refusing to criticize China.

The Chinese dictatorship steamrolls opponents and tramples on human rights without a second of hesitation.

NBA player Enes Kanter spoke out about China’s crime and he’s now barely playing. Does anyone think this is a coincidence? The NBA will do anything to please China, including punishing the only player brave enough to speak up. pic.twitter.com/WekrYwn8GG — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 17, 2021

Meanwhile, the NBA will do whatever is necessary to please the dictatorship and kiss the shoes of the Chinese government.

They’ll be as woke as possible here in the USA, but you won’t hear them say a damn word about China’s crimes. They won’t do anything if it means they might have to sacrifice.

NBA star Enes Kanter hammered Nike for the company’s silence on the crimes of China. The Chinese dictatorship is evil, but Nike stays silence so it can keep printing money. The rest of the media might ignore Kanter, but I won’t. pic.twitter.com/QG9xEuCrhI — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 26, 2021

To Kanter’s credit, he’s not afraid to stand up for what’s right, and that’s why you have to respect him. He’s speaking out against real oppression and it will likely cost him his career.

“When it comes to China, Nike remains silent…You are scared to speak up. Who makes your shoes in China. Do you even know? There are so many forced labor factories.” NBA player @EnesKanter destroys China and Nike. He has everything to lose and nothing to gain. True bravery. https://t.co/YGCBj6dffh — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) October 25, 2021

That’s real courage, and he absolutely deserves to be applauded for it.