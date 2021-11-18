US

Support For Stricter Gun Laws Drops To Lowest Level In 7 Years

(Photo by Joshua Roberts/Getty Images)

Dylan Housman Healthcare Reporter
The number of Americans who want stricter gun control laws in place has fallen to the lowest total in seven years, according to a new poll from Gallup.

A slim majority of Americans, 52%, say they favor stricter gun laws, compared to 35% who prefer things stay about the same and 11% who want less restrictions. The high-point in Gallup’s tracking on the question came in 1990, when 78% of Americans favored more restrictions on guns.

The decrease this year was driven by Republicans and independents. Support for stricter measures among the former group fell by 14 points to just 22%, the lowest rate on record, and 15% fewer Independents expressed support for tightening controls on guns.

Support for banning the possession of handguns in the United States also reached an all-time low, with just 19% of Americans saying they’d back such a policy. That’s down from a peak of 60% in 1959, when Gallup began asking the question. (RELATED: ANALYSIS: Amid Calls To Defund Police, Women And Minorities Just Keep Stocking Up On Guns)

Gallup polled a random sample of 823 adults, 290 of which were gun owners, with a margin of error of four points.