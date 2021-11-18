‘I’m A Romantic’: Jennifer Lopez Admits That Despite Being ‘Married A Few Times’ She Definitely Would Again

Jennifer Lopez says she’s a “romantic” and, despite being “married a few times,” she’d definitely would walk down the aisle again.

“I don’t know,” the 52-year-old singer shared during her appearance on the “Today” show Thursday when asked if “marry me” was two words she would want to hear again. The comments were noted by People magazine.

“Yeah, I guess,” she added. “I mean, you know me. I’m a romantic, I always have been. I’ve been married a few times.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez, Ben Affleck Spotted In Miami As Romance Rumors Heat Up)

WATCH:

“You know me, I’m a romantic.” –@JLo to @hodakotb on whether she would consider getting married again pic.twitter.com/kvpimNZp36 — TODAY (@TODAYshow) November 18, 2021

“I still believe in happily ever after, for sure,” Lopez continued. “One hundred percent.” (RELATED: Jennifer Lopez And Alex Rodriguez Might Be On The Rocks Following Reports Of A Split)

When the “Hustlers” star said a few times, that’s accurate. Jennifer has said “I do” three times. First to Ojani Noa from 1997–1998, then Cris Judd from 2001–2003 and Marc Anthony from 2004 to 2014.

Most recently, she has reunited with actor Ben Affleck. The two were engaged in 2002 before splitting two years later.

Before her and Affleck reconnected earlier this year, the “Selena” star was engaged to baseball star Alex Rodriguez after he popped the question in 2019. The two called things off earlier this year.