Jason Aldean Says ‘You’re Not Allowed To Speak’ If You’re A Conservative ‘In This Business’

Country star Jason Aldean reflected on cancel culture and said it’s gotten to the point “in this business” that a person’s “not allowed to speak” if they are a “conservative.”

“There’s times where I feel like I don’t have a choice but to speak up or say something because I feel nobody else in the industry, or not a lot of people in our industry do that for fear,” the 44-year-old singer shared during his appearance on Audacy’s “Rob + Holly” show. (RELATED: Jason Aldean Returns To Stage With Message That Is Can’t-Miss)

“I just feel like somebody’s got to be that guy and if it’s me, then it’s fine,” he added. “At some point, it’s gotten to where if you’re a conservative and you’re in this business you’re not allowed to speak.” (RELATED: ‘Screw Them’: Jason Aldean’s Wife Says Forget The ‘Haters,’ Encourages Others To ‘Speak Out’ Politically Following Anti-Biden Post)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jason Aldean (@jasonaldean)

“Trust me, I have a lot of friends in this business that think the way I think and a lot of them are really scared to stand up and say anything for fear of backlash or whatever the case may be,” Aldean continued.

The “Got What I Got” hitmaker said people can have their own opinions and they don’t have to agree with him.

“People are going to have their opinion about whatever I say or think or whatever and that’s completely fine,” the country superstar shared. “You don’t have to agree with me, I don’t expect everybody to agree with me, but I also have a voice and opinion just like everybody else.”

The “Dirt Road Anthem” hitmaker recently defended his wife Brittany Aldean after she shared a series of snaps, one showing her wearing a T-shirt that read, “Anti Biden Social Club” and another of her and Jason’s kids wearing clothing with a message that read, “Hidin’ from Biden.”

Aldean later shared how he was “unapologetic” after defending her and said he will “never apologize for” his beliefs or his “love for” his “family and country.”