Rittenhouse Jury Sent Home After Third Day Without Verdict

The jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial was sent home after three days of deliberations without a verdict.

One juror asked Judge Bruce Schroeder if they could take the jury instructions home Thursday, which Schroeder approved, according to KATC.

Jurors in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial went home for the evening Thursday and will gather for a fourth day on Friday to try to reach a verdict in the shooting case. https://t.co/OGFJMxwWon — USA TODAY (@USATODAY) November 18, 2021

Schroeder has yet to rule on the defense’s motion for a mistrial from Monday. The motion alleges the prosecution gave the defense a poor-quality drone video while withholding the higher-quality video.

Tensions have been growing outside the Kenosha County courthouse as the jury continues deliberation. An armed protestor was arrested Thursday outside the courthouse by Kenosha Police Department, according to Kenosha News.

A protestor who brought an AR-15 to the courthouse Wednesday came back Thursday, according to the Chicago Tribune. After being told he could not have the rifle, he came back Thursday carrying a long, narrow bag similar to a rifle case.

The jury bus was also followed Wednesday night by an individual who identified himself as an MSNBC reporter. Judge Schroeder banned the network from the courthouse Thursday morning. (RELATED: ‘This Is Cult Sh*t’: Joe Rogan Flames Liberal Media Over Its Coverage Of Rittenhouse Trial)

“This is a very serious matter,” Schroeder said about MSNBC trailing the jury bus.

Jurors will return to the courthouse Friday morning to continue deliberations for a fourth day.