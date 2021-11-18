Kim Kardashian And SKIMS Step Up To Get Afghan Women’s Youth Soccer Team Out

Kim Kardashian and her company SKIMS stepped up to help a women’s youth soccer team from Afghanistan get out and to the United Kingdom.

The 41-year-old reality star and her company paid for a charter flight to get 130 members of the team and their family out of Pakistan to the Stansted Airport in London, TMZ confirmed in a piece published Thursday.

Kim Kardashian paid to have an Afghan women’s youth soccer team flown out to the U.K. https://t.co/dZeTYCChWQ — TMZ (@TMZ) November 18, 2021

The founder of the Tzedek Association, Rabbi Moshe Margaretten, reached out to the reality star and asked if she could help get them to safety. The team and their family members initially were able to get out of Kabul, Afghanistan, after the U.S. military left and the Taliban took over, but weren’t able to get out of Pakistan. (RELATED: Megyn Kelly Says She Fears Biden Is ‘Delusional’ For Trying To Convince Public Afghanistan Withdrawal Was A Success)

“Maybe an hour later, after the Zoom call, I got a text message that Kim wants to fund the entire flight,” Margaretten told the Associated Press. (RELATED: ‘A Disaster’: Victor Davis Hanson Hammers Top Military Brass Over Botched Drone Strike That Killed 7 Children)

The report noted that, under the Taliban rule, it was very dangerous for the young women to be in the country as the group sees women in sports as rebellious.

We owe tremendous gratitude to @JessicaJackson for the intro to @KimKardashian! These girls are now safe bc of YOU! It’s been an honor to work with u on CJR and it’s an honor to work together on this! I pray we will accomplish many more good things together. https://t.co/qRK2cqczKi — Rabbi Moshe Margaretten (@Tzedek_Assoc) November 18, 2021

The team and family members arrived safely in the UK Thursday and now must quarantine for 10 days before starting their new life.