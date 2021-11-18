DeSantis To Hold Event In Brandon, Florida, At Brandon Honda

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis of Florida will hold a press conference in Brandon, Florida, at Brandon Honda on Thursday in what could be another jab at President Joe Biden.

DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw did not confirm to the Daily Caller News Foundation that the location was related to the popular “Let’s Go Brandon” chant, a euphemism for “Fuck Joe Biden,” instead focusing on the legislation the governor will sign at the press conference.

“Governor DeSantis is expected to sign the bills passed in special session to protect parents’ rights and protect Florida jobs from overreaching Covid mandates,” Pushaw wrote to the DCNF. “Companies and governments alike will be prohibited from enacting vaccine mandates for employees.”

The governor previously referred to the Biden administration as the “Brandon Administration” at a press conference in early November, after which the crowd burst into the chant. DeSantis defended his use of the term against critics in an interview with WPEC CBS12 News reporter Jay O’Brien.

“I think it’s a joke but honestly, one of the reasons why that has taken on is because a lot of your folks in the national media, they get very sensitive to it,” DeSantis said. (RELATED: Mandatory School Masking Ends In Florida)

“Because what happened was people were chanting something else very colorful. You had a reporter though, say it was ‘Let’s Go, Brandon’ when that’s not really what was said,” he added.

Biden and DeSantis previously appeared alongside each other in the aftermath of the Surfside condominium collapse. At the time, DeSantis praised Biden for “recognizing the severity of this tragedy and [being] very supportive.”

