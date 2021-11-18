Matt Nagy Supports The NFL Cracking Down On Taunting, Says ‘Young Kids’ Are Watching

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Nagy thinks the NFL cracking down on taunting is a good thing.

The NFL has gone out of the way this season to flag players who might be celebrating or taunting a bit too much. It's upset fans around the country, but the head coach of the Bears supports the move!

Did the ref throw his hip at Cassius Marsh after calling him for that taunting penalty??pic.twitter.com/zlSeTvgOuj — Pickswise (@Pickswise) November 9, 2021

Nagy told the press the following Wednesday, according to ProFootballTalk:

People watch, and people want to see a little bit of respect and a little bit of doing things the right way. It doesn’t mean you can’t have fun, but there’s young kids right now that are watching games, and what happens is you go to one of these sporting events and you might see some imitation going on that’s taking it over the top. I’m a firm believer in respect and just kids growing and watching and we have a huge platform as leaders. Players and coaches. Let’s understand what the rules are, let’d do it the right way. Let’s still have fun — these guys are still having fun and not taunting. You can still have a great time. But let’s stay within the rules as we do it.

This is a ridiculous stance to take, and I can’t believe any coach honestly thinks taunting needs to be flagged because “young kids” are watching.

Yeah, I’m sure teenagers have never seen or heard anything inappropriate ever happen in school. They need to be protected from football celebrations!

It’s just too dangerous for their eyes.

There’s virtually nothing we can all agree on on this app except that the NFL’s new taunting rule STINKS. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) September 19, 2021

I hope you can tell that I’m being sarcastic because I’m pouring it on about as thickly as I can. There’s no need for the NFL to police taunting at all.

The league is full of adults, it’s a passionate sport and there’s no reason to pretend otherwise. Sometimes, players chirp each other.

Why are we pretending like that’s not acceptable? Let the players play!

Here are some of the taunting penalties called on Sunday. This stuff is a disaster. It has to stop. pic.twitter.com/DFC1VtZHe6 — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) September 20, 2021

It seems like the NFL is hell bent on proving it’s the No Fun League at all costs and Nagy fully endorses it!