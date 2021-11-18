Millionaire Dog Named Gunther Prepares To Sell Mansion Once Owned By Madonna

A dog is preparing to sell his Miami estate, once owned by Madonna, for tens of millions of dollars, CBS Miami reported Thursday.

Gunther VI, a German Shepard worth almost half a billion dollars, is selling his 51,000-square-foot, Tuscan-style mansion for approximately $31.75 million, according to the outlet. The property includes 9 bedrooms and 8.5 bathrooms.

Gunther VI’s lineage reportedly dates back to Gunther III, who inherited a multimillion-dollar trust from a German countess named Karlotta Liebenstein when she died in 1992. Various handlers have since then assisted the line of dogs in living lavish lifestyles, which included trips to Europe and fine dining at restaurants, the Associated Press (AP) reported. (RELATED: ‘She’s A Good Girl’: Border Collie Inherits $5 Million In Late Owner’s Will)



Gunther VI, a German shepherd worth almost $500 million, is selling a Miami mansion that was once owned by Madonna…. yes, you read that correctly. https://t.co/yk2jqDG3JM pic.twitter.com/8656Qmhk32 — WSVN 7 News (@wsvn) November 18, 2021

With a personal chef to cook his breakfast every morning, Gunther VI often enjoys meat, fresh vegetables and rice, and occasionally caviar. He also travels by private jet, the AP reported.

“He literally sleeps overlooking the most magnificent view in an Italian custom bed in the former bedroom of the greatest pop star in the world,” said real estate agent Ruthie Assouline, according to the AP.

Gunther VI’s handlers reportedly manage his assets that include a multimillion-dollar portfolio and investments properties, publishing, sports teams and nightclubs.

Carla Riccitelli, the founder of benefit society Gunther Rescue, has been a caretaker for the last three Gunthers.

“He’s not aggressive at all. He’s very good with other animals,” Riccitelli said, according to AP. “They’re very protective with their owner, with their people. They like to have the family around so I usually invite friends with other dogs over.”