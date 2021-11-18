‘Pam & Tommy’ Looks Like It’s Going To Be An Incredible Miniseries

Hulu’s new series “Pam & Tommy” looks like it’s going to be incredible.

The first trailer for the miniseries about Pamela Anderson and Tommy Lee’s sex tape being infamously stolen is out, and it looks like it’s going to be a wild ride. (REVIEW: ‘Westworld’ Season 3 Ends With The Possible Deaths Of Multiple Characters)

Give it a watch below. It’s absolutely unreal.

Admittedly, I don’t know much about this situation, Pamela Anderson or Tommy Lee. What I do know is that “Pam & Tommy” looks like it’s going to be one hell of an adrenaline ride.

After all, there was a time when Pamela Anderson might have been the most famous woman in America during her “Baywatch” days.

Lily James is Pamela Anderson on the upcoming Hulu tv series, “Pam & Tommy” 📸 pic.twitter.com/zu6NvewOsH — best of lily james (@badpostslily) November 18, 2021

The cast for the miniseries is also stacked with an outrageous amount of talent. Nick Offerman, Seth Rogen, Lily James and Sebastian Stan all have prominent roles.

When it comes to a miniseries, that’s about as good as it gets, especially when you attract talent like Stan and Rogen.

They’re both heavy hitters.

Lily James as Pamela Anderson and Sebastian Stan as Tommy Lee for @Hulu’s “Pam & Tommy,” premiering February 2. pic.twitter.com/abuPdpuGue — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 18, 2021

You can catch “Pam & Tommy” on Hulu February 2. It looks like it’s absolutely going to be worth checking out.