‘For Me, It’s A Religious Thing’: Pelosi Uses Religion To Defend $550 Billion Climate Change Spending

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi invoked her faith at a press conference on Thursday when discussing the $550 billion spending bill Democrats are trying to push through Congress.

“For me, it’s a religious thing. I believe this is God’s creation, and we have a moral obligation to be good stewards. If you don’t share that view, you must share the view that we have an obligation to future generations,” Pelosi said. (RELATED: Pelosi Claims Faith-Oriented Lawmakers Say They ‘Don’t Believe In Science’)

WATCH:

Pelosi made these statements after her attendance at the United Nations Climate Change Conference (COP26) in Glasgow, Scotland, where she led a 21 member Congressional delegation in representing the U.S.

“It gave us great hope,” she said. “We had the highest level meetings there and were inspired by what happened.” (RELATED: Gas-Guzzling Cruise Ships To House Thousands Of Climate Diplomats During Two Week UN Conference)

Among her stated goals of the bill were healthcare, clean air and water, “good paying union jobs and keeping the United States preeminent in green technology throughout the modern world.”

Pelosi stated that drought and rising sea levels can cause a “competition for habitat and resources,” which can cause conflict, making the passage of this bill a national security issue as well as one of moral obligation. (RELATED: UN Climate Conference Footprint Doubles Previous Summit)

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) said Thursday that President Joe Biden’s climate change and social policy package would increase the federal budget deficit by $367 billion over the next 10 years.

Pelosi said the bill must pass if [lawmakers] want to go home for Thanksgiving, according to the NY Post. Even if it does pass the House, the bill is unlikely to pass the Senate with Democratic West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin already sounding the alarm over its impact on inflation.