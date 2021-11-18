REPORT: Lane Kiffin Would Leave Ole Miss For Miami If The Hurricanes Have A Head Coach Opening

Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin would reportedly be open to leaving for Miami.

According to Andy Slater, Kiffin would leave the Rebels for the Hurricanes if Miami gets rid of Manny Diaz and has a head coach opening. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

SLATER SCOOP: Lane Kiffin would leave Ole Miss for the University of Miami if the Hurricanes head coaching job were to open, multiple sources close to Kiffin tell me. — Andy Slater (@AndySlater) November 18, 2021

The star football coach is currently leading Ole Miss through an awesome season, and it’s not crystal clear as of right now whether or not Diaz will even lose his job.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

When Miami is at its best, it’s certainly a better program. I don’t think anyone is denying that. It’s definitely a more prestigious program than Ole Miss when you compare both programs at their best.

The fact the Hurricanes play in the ACC also means that their path to a conference title is much easier. When you don’t have to go through the likes of Alabama, Auburn, LSU, Georgia and Florida to win the SEC, it’s easier to win a conference title.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

The other thing to consider is that Miami can absolutely afford to pay more. Both programs have boosters with thick pockets, but Miami is a city swimming in cash.

Lots of people would spend a lot of money for a great football program. Could Kiffin be the guy to give it to them? Well, he’s already winning in the SEC and the ACC would only be easier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ole Miss Football (@olemissfb)

It should be fascinating to see what Kiffin and the Hurricanes do, but Kiffin in Miami would be a content factory!