Survey Shows How Much More Americans Will Be Paying For Thanksgiving Dinner This Year

The American Farm Bureau Federation released its 36th annual Thanksgiving dinner survey Thursday which showed the average cost for Thanksgiving dinner is up 14% from last year.

The report shows the average cost of this year’s classic Thanksgiving feast for 10 people is $53.31 or less than $6.00 per person. This is a $6.41 or 14% increase from last year’s average of $46.90. (RELATED: The Inflation Crisis Has Gotten So Bad That Even The Pentagon Had To Issue A Warning)

The Farm Bureau’s informal survey includes prices for the following items: turkey, stuffing, sweet potatoes, rolls with butter, peas, cranberries, a veggie tray, pumpkin pie with whipped cream, and coffee and milk – all in quantities sufficient to serve a family of 10 with plenty for leftovers. When ham, Russet potatoes and frozen green beans are added to the list, the average price rises another $15.41, making the total average $68.72.

According to the survey, the “centerpiece” of most Thanksgiving meals – the turkey – is up 24% from last year, coming in at $23.99 for a 16-pound bird which is roughly $1.50 per pound.

This year’s survey results were calculated “using 218 surveys completed with pricing data from all 50 states and Puerto Rico. Farm Bureau volunteer shoppers checked prices in person and online using grocery store apps and websites.”

The American Farm Bureau Federation Thanksgiving dinner survey was first conducted in 1986.

The consumer price index increased by 6.2% from the same time in 2021. The U.S. is also experiencing an increase in food shortages and gas prices as the holiday season approaches.