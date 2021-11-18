Texas Tech Radio Announcers Suspended For Criticizing The Refs During Iowa State Win

Texas Tech radio announcers Brian Jensen and John Harris have been suspended for comments made against Iowa State.

According to Yahoo Sports, the duo has been suspended for the Texas Tech/Oklahoma State game and the Big 12 issued a reprimand for comments critical of officials during the win this past Saturday. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

At one point, one of them speculated on the radio a ref must have a concussion because his calls were so bad against the Red Raiders, the officiating was referred to as “terrible,” they said the Big 12 “should be embarrassed” by what was happening on the field and it was speculated the Big 12 didn’t want ISU to lose.

OK. As it turns out I *do* have the Texas Tech radio call that got their announcers suspended by the Big 12. Part one: pic.twitter.com/TSH2NivQCq — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 18, 2021

Honestly, the fact Jensen and Harris were suspended over this situation is just laughable. Are we babysitting children here or are we playing college football?

If it’s the latter, then there’s no reason to suspend these two.

Now, was reading out the refs names over the air a smart idea? Probably not, but that was really the only part I had an issue with.

The rest of it I’m 100% okay with. It’s college football! People are going to get angry and take shots at the officials.

Welcome to reality, my friends!

It’s not audible in my recording (likely noise-gated) but he does pretty clearly say “bullshit” about a replay review just a minute or two before the above recordings start pic.twitter.com/Q4vWjc2BY9 — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) November 18, 2021

By suspending these announcers, the Big 12 has only drawn more attention to the situation, which I’m sure is something they don’t want to do. Just a soft look all the way around.