Police: Woman Arrested After Stabbing Nurse, Holding Student At Knifepoint

A Pennsylvania woman was taken into custody after she stabbed a nurse and held a student hostage at knifepoint on Wednesday, according to WTAE-TV.

The woman, who was identified as Rochelle Pinkle was a school bus aide responsible for stabbing a Watson Institute nurse in the back and holding a 13-year-old boy hostage in a school bus, WTAE-TV reported. (RELATED: Man Brutally Stabs Victim In The Face In Broad Daylight)

NEW DETAILS: A bus aide is accused of stabbing a school nurse in the back and holding a 13-year-old boy hostage at the Watson Institute’s Education Center in Sewickley. https://t.co/3gx1UmgWjW — KDKA (@KDKA) November 17, 2021

The incident happened took place when parents were dropping off their kids at the school. The school went on lockdown and reached out to parents to assure them that they were doing all they could to keep the children safe, school officials said, according to WTAE-TV.

While trying to negotiate with Pinkle, police noticed that she was holding the knife towards the boy’s upper chest and head at arm’s length away. After negotiating with Pinkle, police were able to bring the boy to safety and into the hands of school staff, the criminal complaint said, according to the outlet.

Pinkle was not willing to surrender and a taser was used in order to take her into custody. She also tried resisting arrest kicking multiple officers in their legs and biting two officers, according to the criminal complaint, WTAE-TV reported.

Pinkle was faced with multiple charges of aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of children, recklessly endangering another person, and resisting arrest, according to WTAE-TV.

“I’m really surprised. We’ve been here 37 years and there’s never been an issue at Watson before. We hear the kids out playing and the aides have been wonderful dealing with them. So I’m floored that anything like this would happen up there. But Watson’s a good place for your children and everything and we’ve been happy to have them as neighbors,” longtime neighbor Susann Hyjeck said, according to the outlet.