You Betcha Releases Incredible ‘The Fun Uncle’ Video

You Betcha has released another incredibly hilarious video.

The popular entertainment company recently released "The Fun Uncle," and I can promise you it'll be one of the funniest videos you see all day.

Give it a watch below. It’s laugh-out-loud funny.

As I’ve said too many times to count, it’s insane how accurate You Betcha’s videos are when it comes to capturing things that happen in everyday life, especially when it comes to the Midwest.

Everything You Betcha releases makes me laugh and hits the nail on the head. This video about fun uncles is no exception.

As a guy who kind of prides himself as being the fun uncle with my nephews, this is very much the vibe I’m going for.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by You Betcha (@ohhyoubetcha)

I can’t wait to see what he comes up with next!