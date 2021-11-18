Horrifying Videos Allegedly Show Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Savagely Beating A Woman

Horrifying videos have hit the web allegedly showing former NFL player Zac Stacy beating a woman.

According to TMZ, the videos shared by Twitter user @bougieeats allegedly show the former Jets running back beating the living hell out of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child this past Saturday during an argument at the woman’s Florida home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She reportedly immediately called the police after the incident but the former Jets and Rams player fled. It’s unclear at this moment whether or not police have made contact with him.

You can watch the videos below, but you should consider yourself warned that they’re incredibly heinous and hard to watch.

This happened to my best friend Kristin in front of their child. Now that a federal warrant has been issued, she feels safe sharing this. #ZacStacy is on the run from Florida in Nashville, TN. Please expose this monster and help catch him pt. 1 pic.twitter.com/GCDR8Xqv48 — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

I think I speak for everyone with a soul when I say those videos are insanely disturbing. Listening to the woman asking him to stop and hearing the baby cry is just brutal.

Stacy has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but these videos are borderline impossible to stomach.

What kind of man brutalizes a woman like this? It’s beyond horrifying.

Kristin and baby are safe. Her older daughter was hiding in her room. It’s just sad af. She is scared for her life so please keep applying pressure until he is found. The system is falling Kristin and I’m not going to lose my friend to domestic violence. — Online Desserts Classes (@bougieeats) November 18, 2021

Hopefully, the authorities are able to get involved as quickly as possible, locate Stacy and make sure there’s no further threat.

I’m just sitting here stunned at these videos. I have no words to describe them. The whole situation is beyond sickening.