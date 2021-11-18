Editorial

Horrifying Videos Allegedly Show Former NFL Player Zac Stacy Savagely Beating A Woman

Zac Stacy (Credit: Screenshot/Twitter Video https://twitter.com/bougieeats/status/1461199535615655943)

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
Horrifying videos have hit the web allegedly showing former NFL player Zac Stacy beating a woman.

According to TMZ, the videos shared by Twitter user @bougieeats allegedly show the former Jets running back beating the living hell out of his ex-girlfriend and mother of his child this past Saturday during an argument at the woman’s Florida home. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

She reportedly immediately called the police after the incident but the former Jets and Rams player fled. It’s unclear at this moment whether or not police have made contact with him.

You can watch the videos below, but you should consider yourself warned that they’re incredibly heinous and hard to watch.

I think I speak for everyone with a soul when I say those videos are insanely disturbing. Listening to the woman asking him to stop and hearing the baby cry is just brutal.

Stacy has the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law, but these videos are borderline impossible to stomach.

What kind of man brutalizes a woman like this? It’s beyond horrifying.

Hopefully, the authorities are able to get involved as quickly as possible, locate Stacy and make sure there’s no further threat.

I’m just sitting here stunned at these videos. I have no words to describe them. The whole situation is beyond sickening.