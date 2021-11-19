Woman Lets A Massive Alligator Lay On Her In Viral Video

One woman has gone viral for her interaction with a massive alligator.

In a TikTok video shared by @thereptilezoo, a woman let a massive alligator lay on top of her and it ended up urinating all over the place! (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Watch the uncomfortable and mildly disturbing video below.

I’ve done some crazy stuff in my life, but you will never see me do anything like this. There’s a better chance you see me playing QB in the NFL than you see me let an alligator crawl all over me.

It’s just mind-boggling to me that some people show no fear with these animals. They treat them like they’re dogs.

Of course, there’s just one major difference. Alligators will tear you apart without a second thought and dogs are man’s best friend.

I don’t care for a lot of wild animals capable of killing people, and gators are right near the top of the list.

If a gator comes near me when I’m out and about, the only thing it’s going to be introduced to is my sidearm.

It’s damn sure not going to crawl all over me.

Let us know what you think of the video in the comments below.

H/T: BroBible