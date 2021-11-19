Celebrities React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Celebrities took to social media Friday to react to the verdict read in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting trial after the jury found him not guilty on all counts.

“Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche,” 84-year-old actor George Takei tweeted to his millions of followers. “On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill.”

“Today that system defeated true justice, once again,” he added. “But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just.” (RELATED: Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read)

Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche. On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill. Today that system defeated true justice, once again. But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) November 19, 2021

“Justice was done,” Megyn Kelly wrote in her post to her 2.5 million followers. “Kyle Rittenhouse was unfairly maligned by a dishonest press, and politicians who used him to advance their own fortunes. (RELATED: ‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse)

Justice was done. Kyle Rittenhouse was unfairly maligned by a dishonest press, and politicians who used him to advance their own fortunes. If there are riots, these smear merchants will shoulder much of the blame. — Megyn Kelly (@megynkelly) November 19, 2021

“If there are riots, these smear merchants will shoulder much of the blame,” she added.

The “Star Trek” star and former Fox News host were not the only ones who reacted to the jury’s decision. Many in Hollywood made comments that were against the jury’s decision.

I knew Rittenhouse would be acquitted but it is gutting to witness the inevitable, to know there will be no consequences for the judge, and to know Rittenhouse and others like him will be more emboldened to be openly white supremacist vigilantes. It’s hollowing. — roxane gay (@rgay) November 19, 2021

Terrifying day in America. #RittenhouseVerdict — Kristen Schaal (@kristenschaaled) November 19, 2021

The judge KNOWINGLY. I REPEAT KNOWINGLY worked this for a not guilty verdict. — Prentice Penny (@The_A_Prentice) November 19, 2021

wanna be a supreme court justice wanna murder 2 people & not go to jail better 1) cut some onions

2) be white (MUSIC CUE: “Cherry Pie”) — Patton Oswalt (@pattonoswalt) November 19, 2021

It has now been put it out there that vigilantes can just go and kill people protesting issues like racial equality whenever they want and get away with it. Think about that for a second. — Josh Gad (@joshgad) November 19, 2021

The Rittenhouse verdict gives them permission to kill. I’ve lost the definition of right and wrong. — Patti LuPone (@PattiLuPone) November 19, 2021

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted after the verdict that “people suck.”

People suck. — Kathy Griffin (@kathygriffin) November 19, 2021

Big day for killers. — Derek DelGaudio (@derek_del) November 19, 2021

#KyleRittenhouse will be a cop in 3 years! #TeamDl — DL Hughley (@RealDLHughley) November 19, 2021

#kylerittenhouse found not guilty tho we SAW HIM kill two. Fundamentally stupid, I predict he will go on to a big career on #Fox and in #RadicalRightWing circles, which counts as a plus with them. A tragic, tragic day for decent, THINKING, feeling, ethical people everywhere. — bettemidler (@BetteMidler) November 19, 2021

The good news is that white men & boys can still kill whoever they want and do NO jail time! Isn’t that fun! And he killed white people! I bet little #KyleRittenhouse is gonna go right out and take some more white power pics with #TheProudBoys & plan his next massacre. — yvette nicole brown (@YNB) November 19, 2021