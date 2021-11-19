Entertainment

Celebrities React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict

Celebrities took to social media Friday to react to the verdict read in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting trial after the jury found him not guilty on all counts.

“Justice denied is a body blow to our national psyche,” 84-year-old actor George Takei tweeted to his millions of followers. “On trial was not only a killer, but a system that continues to kill.”

“Today that system defeated true justice, once again,” he added. “But mark these words: We will never stop fighting for what is right and just.” (RELATED: Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read)

“Justice was done,” Megyn Kelly wrote in her post to her 2.5 million followers. “Kyle Rittenhouse was unfairly maligned by a dishonest press, and politicians who used him to advance their own fortunes. (RELATED: ‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse)

“If there are riots, these smear merchants will shoulder much of the blame,” she added.

The “Star Trek” star and former Fox News host were not the only ones who reacted to the jury’s decision. Many in Hollywood made comments that were against the jury’s decision.

Comedian Kathy Griffin tweeted after the verdict that “people suck.”