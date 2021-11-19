‘The Terroristic Acts Of A White Supremacist’: Colin Kaepernick Says Rittenhouse Verdict Proves The Need To ‘Abolish Our Current System’

Colin Kaepernick reacted to the jury’s not guilty verdict on all counts in the Kyle Rittenhouse shooting trial and said it’s proof of the “need to abolish our current system.”

“We just witnessed a system built on white supremacy validate the terroristic acts of a white supremacist,” the former National Football League quarterback tweeted to his 2.4 million followers. (RELATED: Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read)

“This only further validates the need to abolish our current system,” he added. “White supremacy cannot be reformed.” (RELATED: Celebrities React To Kyle Rittenhouse Verdict)

The former San Francisco 49ers player’s reaction was similar to ones shared by free agent QB Robert Griffin III, better known as RG3, SportingNews.com noted. (RELATED: ‘False, Ideological Social Justice Crew’: Megyn Kelly Lights Into LeBron James, Dem Leader For Attacks On Rittenhouse)

“Kyle Rittennhouse can kill without a sliver of doubt & walk free but Julius Jones is in jail for life without the chance for parole after being on death row for 20 years with all types of doubt in his case,” Griffin tweeted to his millions of followers.

“What is Justice?” he added. “God help us.”

Colin Kaepernick is an idiot too dumb to argue with, and anyone who takes him seriously is equally as uneducated and stupid. pic.twitter.com/CBiTXBh5im — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) November 16, 2021

NASCAR racer Bubba Wallace tweeted, “Ha, let the boy be black and it would’ve been life…hell he would’ve had his life taken before the bullshit trial.. sad.”

The trial lasted several weeks with closing arguments on Monday. The jury deliberated the case for three days and Friday came back with the verdict of finding Rittenhouse not guilty on all counts.