‘Cry Harder, Commie’: Mayor De Blasio Slammed For Calling Rittenhouse Verdict ‘Disgusting’

Social media users and political commentators criticized Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for calling the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial “disgusting.”

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges Friday after four days of deliberation. The 18-year-old was tried on five felony charges for the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

“This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country,” de Blasio wrote. “Where is the justice in this? We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time.”

Independent journalist Jordan Schachtel fired back in response, calling the New York City mayor a “commie.” (RELATED: Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read)

Cry harder, commie — Jordan Schachtel @ dossier.substack.com (@JordanSchachtel) November 19, 2021

Other political commentators, some of whom are notably conservative, took a shot at the mayor, as well.

Are you saying the men and women on the jury don’t deserve respect unless they agree with you?? — James DePorre (@RevShark) November 19, 2021

Can’t wait for him to sue you too. — Christina Pushaw 🐊 (@ChristinaPushaw) November 19, 2021

Enjoy your lawsuit. At the rate you people are going this kid will be a billionaire. — Brian Dawe (@DJBrianDawe) November 19, 2021

Why are you commenting across state lines? — Carol Roth (@caroljsroth) November 19, 2021

Bill de Blasio is a disgusting human being. https://t.co/5KtbWc4G50 — Bongino Report (@BonginoReport) November 19, 2021

The Mayor of New York is absolutely enraged about a verdict in a trial he obviously did not watch, since he remains completely ignorant of the most basic facts. What percentage of people expressing outrage are like the Mayor: enraged over a trial they didn’t bother to watch? https://t.co/F4VqabKGgX — Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) November 19, 2021

You’re more disgusting than Joseph Rosenbaum — Libertarian Party NH (@LPNH) November 19, 2021

The mayor called Rosenbaum and Huber “victims” and said the verdict is a “miscarriage of justice” in a separate Friday tweet.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”

The mayor said that “right-wing trolls” are missing the point that two people were killed by Rittenhouse. He claimed justice was not served due to their “killer” not being held accountable.