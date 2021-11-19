Media

‘Cry Harder, Commie’: Mayor De Blasio Slammed For Calling Rittenhouse Verdict ‘Disgusting’

Social media users and political commentators criticized Democratic New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio for calling the verdict in the Kyle Rittenhouse trial “disgusting.”

The jury acquitted Rittenhouse of all charges Friday after four days of deliberation. The 18-year-old was tried on five felony charges for the fatal shootings of Joseph Rosenbaum and Anthony Huber and for injuring Gaige Grosskreutz on the night of Aug. 25, 2020.

“This verdict is disgusting and it sends a horrible message to this country,” de Blasio wrote. “Where is the justice in this? We can’t let this go. We need stronger laws to stop violent extremism from within our own nation. Now is the time.”

Independent journalist Jordan Schachtel fired back in response, calling the New York City mayor a “commie.” (RELATED: Watch Kyle Rittenhouse Collapse The Moment Verdict Is Read)

Other political commentators, some of whom are notably conservative, took a shot at the mayor, as well.

The mayor called Rosenbaum and Huber “victims” and said the verdict is a “miscarriage of justice” in a separate Friday tweet.

“Anthony Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum are victims. They should be alive today. The only reason not is because a violent, dangerous man chose to take a gun across state lines and start shooting people. To call this a miscarriage of justice is an understatement.”

The mayor said that “right-wing trolls” are missing the point that two people were killed by Rittenhouse. He claimed justice was not served due to their “killer” not being held accountable.