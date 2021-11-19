Editorial

Dan Patrick Says A 12-Team College Football Playoff ‘Is A Go,’ Goal Is To Have It For Next Season

Nov 13, 2021; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban reacts during the game against New Mexico State at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports via Reuters

David Hookstead Sports And Entertainment Editor
It sounds like the College Football Playoff will be expanding.

There has been lots of chatter about whether or not the field would expand to 12 as initially planned given the fluid situation with conferences. (RELATED: David Hookstead Is The True King In The North When It Comes To College Football)

Well, it sounds like things have moved in a great direction.

Dan Patrick told his audience Friday morning, “12-team playoff is a go, but they want to get it done for next season. If it’s not approved in December, the Playoff won’t be a go with 12 teams until 2025.

Patrick didn’t provide details on how the 12-team field would be filled, but last we heard from Ross Dellenger, the new model being debated would include all P5 champions, the highest-ranked G5 champion and six at-large bids.

I’m 100% all in on a 12-team playoff, and I hope like hell Patrick’s report is accurate. I hope like hell we get an expanded playoff sooner than later.

A 12-team playoff coming next season would be absolutely insane.

People are ready for change, and it needs to happen. We can’t wait until 2025 for the playoff field to expand to 12 teams.

It needs to happen and it needs to happen now. Give the fans what they want, and we want expansion. Feed me the P5 champions, the best G5 champion and the six highest-ranked teams. Inject it into my soul!

Let us know in the comments if you think the playoff should expand and what the format should look like.