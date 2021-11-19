Dan Patrick Says A 12-Team College Football Playoff ‘Is A Go,’ Goal Is To Have It For Next Season

It sounds like the College Football Playoff will be expanding.

There has been lots of chatter about whether or not the field would expand to 12 as initially planned given the fluid situation with conferences.

Well, it sounds like things have moved in a great direction.

The College Football Playoff is on the verge of officially expanding to 12 teams. – 6 highest-ranked conference champs

– 6 at-large bids

– 1st round home games This is going to be ELECTRIC. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) June 10, 2021

Dan Patrick told his audience Friday morning, “12-team playoff is a go, but they want to get it done for next season. If it’s not approved in December, the Playoff won’t be a go with 12 teams until 2025.

You can listen to his full comments below.

DP has an update on the College Football Playoff expansion from a source: “A 12 Team College Football Playoff is a go. But they want to get it done for next season. If it’s not approved in December, the Playoff won’t be a go with 12 teams until 2025.”#CFBPlayoff pic.twitter.com/MXqFvfglKX — Dan Patrick Show (@dpshow) November 19, 2021

Patrick didn’t provide details on how the 12-team field would be filled, but last we heard from Ross Dellenger, the new model being debated would include all P5 champions, the highest-ranked G5 champion and six at-large bids.

NEWS: Leaders are mulling an alternate 12-team playoff expansion model proposed last week, sources tell @SINow. Instead of 6 highest-ranked conference champs getting auto bids, the alternate model grants AQs to each P5 champion + best G5 champ – a “5+1”https://t.co/Ok33FuObIg — Ross Dellenger (@RossDellenger) November 11, 2021

I’m 100% all in on a 12-team playoff, and I hope like hell Patrick’s report is accurate. I hope like hell we get an expanded playoff sooner than later.

A 12-team playoff coming next season would be absolutely insane.

People are ready for change, and it needs to happen. We can’t wait until 2025 for the playoff field to expand to 12 teams.

It needs to happen and it needs to happen now. Give the fans what they want, and we want expansion. Feed me the P5 champions, the best G5 champion and the six highest-ranked teams. Inject it into my soul!

Let us know in the comments if you think the playoff should expand and what the format should look like.