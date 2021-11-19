Donald Trump Is Publishing A Book ‘In Time For Christmas’

Former President Donald Trump announced Friday that he is publishing a book “in time for Christmas” that will consist of photographs of his time in office.

The book, titled “Our Journey Together,” includes photos “from center stage to behind-the-scenes,” according to Trump. He said in a statement that he chose each picture and curated the captions, some of which are in his “own handwriting.”

“Our Journey Together features unforgettable moments from our time in Washington: building the Southern Border Wall; cutting America’s taxes; confirming almost 300 federal judges and 3 Supreme Court justices; rebuilding our military; creating Space Force; dealing with Kim Jong-Un, President Xi, President Putin, and many other world leaders; and battling liberals on two Impeachment Witch Hunts, just to name a few,” the former president said.

Trump appeared to go after the current administration, saying that his “proud accomplishments” differ from “the destruction of our Country taking place right now.” The former president has often gone after President Joe Biden and his administration. Similarly, the current administration has often put the blame on Trump for things like the ongoing border crisis.

“This fantastic keepsake chronicles the greatness of the last four years with powerful images unlike anything else that has been published,” Trump added, issuing a promise that the “journey isn’t over.” (RELATED: American Troops In Syria Receive Christmas Gifts Thanks To ‘Operation Holiday Express’)

“The best is yet to come!” he wrote.